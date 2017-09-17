5 Freeway Closed Through Boyle Heights Following Deadly Police Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The northbound 5 Freeway was closed Sunday morning through Boyle Heights as California Highway Patrol investigated a deadly shooting one of its officers was involved in on the interstate.

The shooting occurred near the North Mission Road exit and the northbound lanes are closed beginning at 10 Freeway interchange, where drivers will be diverted onto the eastbound 10 toward San Bernardino.

“If you want to skip the whole area that is closed, you would hop back onto the 5 Freeway at Broadway,” said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Saul Gomez.

The roadway was expected to remain shuttered until around 10 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian on the freeway just after midnight on Sunday and discovered the man walking along the No. 1 northbound lane was armed with a knife, Gomez said.

Officers ordered the man off the roadway and used traffic blocks to clear the area, but the pedestrian refused to leave, officials said.

Non-lethal measures including a stun gun were used before the man was ultimately shot, according to Gomez.

Officials confirmed multiple officers were on scene, but did not disclose how many fired their guns or how many shots were fired.

No further details were immediately available.