‘Dreamers’ Rushing to Renew DACA Status Before Oct. 5 Deadline

Vianey Romero is one of the lucky ones.

When President Trump recently announced plans to phase out over the next six months a federal program that protects some immigrants from deportation, there was an exception made for those like Romero whose legal status was set to expire on or before March 5.

Romero, 35, is a beneficiary of former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which shielded from deportation nearly 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children. The program provides recipients with renewable two-year work permits.

Under Trump’s plan, Romero and others can renew their enrollment in DACA as long as they apply before Oct. 5. There are about 150,000 immigrants eligible to reapply for the program.

