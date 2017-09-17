Four U.S. Tourists Attacked With Acid at Train Station in France

Four female US tourists were attacked with acid Sunday at a train station in Marseilles, southern France, a police spokeswoman said.

Two of the women were taken to a hospital, police said. All four were in their early 20s.

The attacker was a 41-year-old woman who is mentally unstable, police said. She was arrested and hospitalized, according to CNN affiliate BFM.

Authorities added there’s no indication the attack was terror-related.

Check back for updates on this developing story.