3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Westwood Village

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Westwood Village area on Monday night, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck around 11:20 p.m.

People reported feeling the earthquake across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties including in Palms, Studio City, North Hollywood, West Los Angeles, South Los Angeles, Inglewood, Westwood Village, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey.

Many residents said they felt a swaying motion for only a few seconds before the movement stopped.

