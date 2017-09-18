Amber Alert Canceled After Girl Abducted from Lemoore Found Safe; 32-Year-Old Man Suspected

An Amber Alert issued early Monday morning for a 5-year-old girl abducted from Lemoore has been canceled after the girl was later found safe in Temecula.

The girl was believed to have been taken Sunday by 32-year-old Julio Gomez, according to the Amber Alert post by missingkids.org.

Investigators stated the two were likely traveling toward the Mexico border.

The Amber Alert was later canceled after the girl was found safe in Temecula about 4:30 a.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

There was no word on whether authorities were still searching for Gomez, or the vehicle he was believed to be traveling in.

Gomez is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and Puma sandals.

He has tattoos on his chest, arms, neck and calves, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Gomez was said to be traveling in a brown 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with California license plate 8C25215.

Investigators did not release information on any possible relationship between Gomez and the girl.

Lemoore is located about 30 miles south of Fresno.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.