Authorities Pursue Vehicle Suspected of Towing Stolen Trailer Through San Gabriel Valley

Officials chasing a vehicle suspected of towing a stolen trailer heading west on the 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley on Monday.

The pursuit began around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, according to Jodi Miller with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials believed two people were in the vehicle pulling the trailer.

Sheriff’s officials had been in pursuit but the California Highway Patrol assumed control of the incident around 1:50 p.m., just before Sky5 was overhead.

The dark-colored truck with a camper shell was seen carrying the small, enclosed trailer down the carpool lane. It was not clear what the trailer contained.

Check back for updates on this developing story.