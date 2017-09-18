BART Passenger Fakes Seizure to Stop Robbery; Police Release Photos of Would-Be Thief

A woman was riding a Bay Area Rapid Transit train on Friday afternoon when someone behind her handed her an ominous note.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” the note read. “If you want to live hand back your wallet & phone NOW & do not turn around and be descreet. Do not turn around until after you have left civic center & you will live.”

Julie Dragland, 32, didn’t hand over any of her possessions, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Instead, she faked a seizure, drawing other passengers’ attention and prompting the would-be mugger to exit the train.

“When I read the note, I started freaking out,” Dragland told the Chronicle. “I did not want to give up my stuff, but I had no idea who was behind me.”

BPD seeks public's help in search for attempted robbery suspect: https://t.co/6ZwMHeQjyV pic.twitter.com/cwJh6hchdm — SFBART (@SFBART) September 18, 2017