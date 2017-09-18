Culver City Engineer Who Sold Military Secrets to Phony Russian Spy Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

A Culver City engineer who sold military secrets to an undercover FBI agent he believed to be a Russian spy was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison.

The investigation into Gregory Allen Justice took on a surreal aspect of life imitating art when he told the undercover agent that he was enamored with spy thrillers, including “The Americans,” which tells the story of a pair of Russian spies living in the United States during the Cold War.

During a later exchange, Justice and the agent talked about how they “wanted to try to build the type of relationship depicted in the TV show ‘The Americans,’” according to court records.

Although he told the person posing as a Russian intelligence agent he needed money to care for his ailing wife, bank records showed Justice, 50, was actually spending his money on another woman who hoodwinked Justice in an online relationship, prosecutors said. She sent him photos of a European model that she falsely claimed were of herself and convinced him to send money and gifts through the mail, court records show.

