× Engineer Who Sold Military Secrets to Undercover FBI Agent Also Plotted to Kill Wife, Federal Prosecutors Say

Gregory Allen Justice landed himself in plenty of trouble last year when FBI agents caught him selling stolen military secrets to a man he believed to be a Russian spy. Prison was almost a certainty.

But as he prepares to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court in Los Angeles, Justice faces the possibility of an even lengthier stint behind bars after investigators made the startling conclusion his espionage plans included a plot to murder his ill wife.

Justice, 49, pleaded guilty in May to charges stemming from an undercover sting operation in which he sold sensitive satellite information to an FBI agent masquerading as a Russian intelligence officer, according to court records.

At the time, prosecutors filed court papers that spelled out an odd backstory of what motivated Justice.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.