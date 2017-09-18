L.A. Woman Who Received Life Sentence Asks Gov. Brown to Commute Her Sentence

Los Angeles woman who ended up with a life prison sentence after initially agreeing to a plea deal that promised possible parole after 7½ years has asked Gov. Jerry Brown to commute her sentence.

The case, which troubled a federal appeals court, shows what can happen if a plea agreement is not in writing and the judge, the prosecutor and the defense lawyer fail to check the fine points of the law.

Candace Fox, who turns 57 next month, has been in prison for 33 years for joining others in the killing and robbery of Lewis Levy. Fox was 24 at the time, a single mother and a manicurist.

Fox agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and testify against a co-defendant. In exchange, a Los Angeles prosecutor promised her in open court she could be released in 7½ years.

