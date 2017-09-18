Locations Manager for ‘Narcos’ Found Shot to Death in Mexico: Reports

A locations manager for Netflix’s “Narcos” was found dead Monday in a rural area of Mexico known for gang-related gang violence, according to reports in Mexican media.

The manager, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was last seen heading to the state of Mexico to take production photographs, the reports said. Hours later, the 37-year-old was found dead in his car. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The site where his vehicle was found is close to the border of Hidalgo, the Mexican state with the highest homicide rate, according to reports.

Police told local media that the car appeared to have been involved in some kind of chase, but they were uncertain whether the chase began in Hidalgo or Mexico state, and no witnesses have been located.

