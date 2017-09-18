Long Beach Police Search for Man Who Exposed Himself to Young Girls at Least 5 Times

Long Beach police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who exposed himself to young girls at least five times since early August.

Authorities said the man approached the girls, always in the afternoon, and asked them for directions before exposing himself, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The girls were 12 to 15 years old.

The five incidents occurred between Aug. 6 and Tuesday between Arbor Road, Atherton Street, Bellflower Boulevard and Palo Verde Avenue.

The suspect was described as a Latino man with a thin to average build, black hair and facial hair. Police said he is 5-foot-9 and 20 to 40 years old.

