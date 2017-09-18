Long Beach Police Search for Man Who Exposed Himself to Young Girls at Least 5 Times

Posted 6:23 AM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:24AM, September 18, 2017

Long Beach police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who exposed himself to young girls at least five times since early August.

Police released a sketch of a man being sought in Long Beach. (Credit: Long Beach Police Department)

Police released a sketch of a man being sought in Long Beach. (Credit: Long Beach Police Department)

Authorities said the man approached the girls, always in the afternoon, and asked them for directions before exposing himself, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The girls were 12 to 15 years old.

The five incidents occurred between Aug. 6 and Tuesday between Arbor Road, Atherton Street, Bellflower Boulevard and Palo Verde Avenue.

The suspect was described as a Latino man with a thin to average build, black hair and facial hair. Police said he is 5-foot-9 and 20 to 40 years old.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.