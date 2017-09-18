Man Sought After Allegedly Vandalizing Los Feliz Sikh Temple, Threatening Witness

Los Angeles police have identified a suspect who wrote a pair of hateful screeds on the outside of a Sikh temple in Los Feliz and threatened to slit the throat of a witness who caught the incident on video, investigators said Monday.

Artyom Manukyan, 27, is accused of using a black marker to write rambling messages on the walls of the Hollywood Sikh Temple on Vermont Avenue about 2 p.m. Aug. 31, said Capt. Robert Long of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

The suspect was confronted by several people, including a man who filmed the incident and posted it on Facebook, Long said. The man followed Manukyan for several blocks before the suspect threatened him with a straight razor, police said.

In a portion of the video, a man police identified as Manukyan can be seen calmly walking away from the wall and ignoring someone who repeatedly shouts, “Why did you write on it?”

