Man Who Was Removed From Sex Offender Registry Arrested on Suspicion of Child Pornography in Fontana

A man who was registered sex offender until he was removed from the list in 2014 was arrested in connection with child pornography, the Fontana Police Department announced on Monday.

Joseph Welsh, 47, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance with a prior conviction and possession of child pornography with a prior conviction on Sunday, police said.

The San Diego native was attending a family birthday party at a home in the 8700 block of Boxwood Court in Fontana when parents noticed Welsh allegedly taking photos of prepubescent females wearing bathing suits at the party.

The parents of the victims confronted Welsh and took his cell phone before contacting authorities, police said.

When officers arrived they detained Welsh and contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to investigate further.

Welsh was a registered sex offender until 2014 when the courts determined he was not a danger to the public and he received a rehabilitation certificate, police said in a press release.

A search of Welsh’s home in the 2200 block of Tokalon Street in San Diego and at his business in the 4100 block of Mission Blvd in Pacific Beach revealed several pornographic photos of children on the electronic devices.

Welsh was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Police noted that the arrest comes after the California Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Jerry Brown that would end lifetime sex offender registration for some “nonviolent” offenders.

Under the bill, which would create three “tiers” of sex offender registrants, those convicted of possession of child pornography would be eligible for removal from the registry after 10 years.

The law is awaiting signature from Governor Jerry Brown.