Police Investigate Fast-Food Restaurant Robbery in Huntington Beach

Police in Huntington Beach are searching for two people who robbed a fast-food restaurant late Sunday, officials said Monday.

The incident was reported about 10:55 p.m. at the Carl’s Jr. along the 8200 block of Warner Avenue.

Two people walked into the restaurant just before closing and demanded money. The employees complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The robbers left the area and have not been apprehended.

It is unclear if anyone brandished a weapon, but there were no customers inside the restaurant at the time and no injuries were reported.

Authorities did not have any description of the two robbers, and it is unclear if the incident is related to other recent robberies in the area.

Geoff Peters contributed to this story.