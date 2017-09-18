Santa Ana Commercial Building Damaged in Early Morning Fire; Cause Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early morning fire at a commercial building in Santa Ana is under investigation Monday.

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of East McFadden Avenue, the Orange County Fire Authority stated in a tweet.

About 50 firefighters quickly doused the flames and got fire under control by 2:40 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire damaged four suites in the single-story commercial building but no injures were reported, according to the Fire Authority.

Investigators are trying to determine a caused for the fire.