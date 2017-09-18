U.S. Marine Charged With Murder in Connection With Fatally Shooting His Estranged Wife in Laguna Hills

A U.S. marine has been charged with murder after his estranged wife was found dead in her Laguna Hills home, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Jerel Mark Boykins, 26, was charged with felony count of murder with a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a firearm.

Boykins allegedly entered the home of 23-year-old Yahaira Ocegueda Boykins and shot her multiple times at close range before fleeing the scene on Sept. 14, the DA said.

Marine Corps NCIS detained Jerel Boykins at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside a short time after the victim’s body was discovered in her bedroom that afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The young mother had three children, including two with the suspect, friends said.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for her funeral.

Jerel Boykins was booked into the Orange County Jail and held on $1 million bail. He faces 50 years to life in state prison if convicted.