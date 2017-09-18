Undocumented Students, Demonstrators Shut Down Nancy Pelosi Event in San Francisco

Speaking in San Francisco about the DREAM Act on Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was interrupted by a group of protesters, including some undocumented immigrants, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.

The demonstrators took issue with Pelosi’s recent discussions with President Donald Trump and ultimately forced Pelosi to leave the event.

The group carried a large banner and chanted: “We undocumented youth demand a clean bill … We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values … We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump,” according to KPIX.

“You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful music to our ears,” Pelosi said, KPIX reported.

After the chanting continued, Pelosi told the group to “just stop it now!”

Last week, Pelosi met with Trump and fellow congressional Democrats to try to strike a deal with the President on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after he announced it would be terminated after a six-month window for Congress to pass legislation to potentially save it.

At Monday’s press conference, Pelosi was encouraging the White House to pass the DREAM Act before she was interrupted, according to KPIX.

