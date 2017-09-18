Whittier Businessman Suspected in 3 Execution-Style Slayings in L.A. and Las Vegas, Police Say

The killings — hundreds of miles and several years apart — seemed unrelated.

An entrepreneur found shot to death in his Las Vegas home. A prominent attorney killed by a bullet to the head in his Rolling Hills Estates driveway. A father slain in front of his young children in the courtyard of their Whittier apartment complex.

But now authorities say there is a connection: a Whittier businessman.

According to investigators in California and Nevada, 64-year-old Richard Wall is “a suspect” in all three slayings — which they say appear to be professional hits related to business and legal disputes. Officials said they do not believe Wall carried out the shootings himself.

