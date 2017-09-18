Win a trip to the Carmel International Film Festival!

You could win a VIP experience at the Carmel International Film Festival, October 19-22. At this unique event on California’s coastline treasure, the winner will receive an all-access pass, priority entrance to all screenings, an invitation to the VIP Celebrity Reception, as well as access to panel discussions and after-hours parties. The winner will also receive a three-night stay at the Pine Inn in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea, as well as a $100 dining card to Little Napoli restaurant and Carmel Wine Walk-by-the-Sea passports for two. Enter below for your chance to win!

KTLA – TV

PRESENTS

“CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA GIVEAWAY 2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 a.m. PT on September 18, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on September 24, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. Any entries not received within this time period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsors’ webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per person/email address.

Go to http://www.ktla.com/carmel and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Contest is open only to people who are legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are age 21 or older as of September 18, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the Seepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsor and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the contest.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing on or near September 25, 2017. Winners will be notified that they have been selected as a winner by telephone.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification, the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries.

The Winner will receive:

Three nights of accommodations for two people in a double-occupancy room at the Pine Inn, Ocean Ave. & Lincoln, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, 93923.

Two ‘Producer Credentials’ each valid for admission for one to the Carmel International Film Festival in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA from Oct. 19-22, 2017. Details about Producer Credentials can be found at http://carmelfilmfest.com/tickets-2/.

A $100 gift certificate redeemable at one and only one of the following restaurants: Little Napoli, on Dolores St. between Ocean Ave. and 7 th , Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, 93923 Vesuvio Restaurant, on 6 th between Junipero St. and Mission St., Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, 93923

Two Wine Tasting Passports, each passport valid for one wine-tasting flight at each of nine participating wine tasting rooms in Carmel, CA. For a list of participating wine tasting rooms, visit http://www.carmelcalifornia.com/wine_tasting-carmel_wine_walk_by_the_sea_645.htm

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Winner’s entire prize package is $2,045.

The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. The Prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, and is not redeemable for cash. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited, without compensation of any kind from Sponsor. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, vouchers or certificates or similar items once they are in the prize winner’s possession.

Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsors. All elements of the Prize are subject to capacity controls, availability, blackout dates and certain other restrictions. For more information on the Pine Inn, visit http://www.pineinn.com. Prize is valid only for the nights of October 19-21, 2017. All decisions made by Sponsor in this Sweepstakes shall be final and binding.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining or consuming the prize, including but not limited to incidentals at the performance venue, including food and beverage, are the responsibility of the Winner.

The Winners may be asked to come to KTLA at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 to pick up his or her prize.

The Winners will be required to present valid identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsors in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited. Winners have 3 days to return the W-9, if so required, and Statement of Eligibility and Liability. Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor, Visit Carmel and the Carmel Chamber of Commerce for marketing or promotional purposes.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

By participating in this sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, and all its parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness (as submitted in your entry) used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA GIVEAWAY 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by November 30, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website. For more information, see http://privacy.tribune.com. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.