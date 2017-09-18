Woman Found Dead in Santa Ana Apartment; 1 Detained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was found dead in a Santa Ana apartment on early Monday, and a male who was with her at the time has been detained for questioning, police said.

About 3 a.m. Santa Ana police responded to a call of a woman who was hurt in the 200 block of South Birch Street.

Responding officers saw the woman bleeding on the floor of the apartment with a male next to her, but had to force their way into the home to check on her, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, but it is unclear how she died.

She has not been identified.

The male was detained for questioning. It is unclear if he was the person who called police.

Investigators at the scene are waiting for a search warrant to go inside the house and gather evidence, Bertagna said.

Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.