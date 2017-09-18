Woman Injured After Being Hit by LAPD Cruiser on Venice Beach

A woman is recovering after she was hit by a Los Angeles police cruiser on Venice Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7 near Windward Avenue and the Venice Beach Boardwalk. The car hit the woman as she was reportedly sunbathing, officials said.

A police report was filed and the woman suffered minor injuries, according to LAPD.

Video shot by witnesses shows the woman being transported to a local hospital with bruises and scratches.

The officer who hit the woman is on full duty in Venice, LAPD added.