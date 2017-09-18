Worker Injured in Fall From Ferris Wheel at North Carolina Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fair worker in North Carolina fell after climbing a stuck Ferris wheel to help two children who were stuck in one of the cars.

Video of Friday’s incident at the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro showed the worker lose his balance after being handed something from another worker who was standing on the Ferris wheel outside of the car.

The worker hit two of the other cars, which appeared to be unoccupied, as he tumbled to the ground.

The children, a 5-year-old boy and his friend, were not injured in the incident, but the worker broke a finger, local television station WGHP reported.

The ride was put back in service on Saturday after being inspected by state officials, WGHP reported.