2 Injured in East Hollywood Shooting: LAPD

Two people were injured in a East Hollywood shooting early Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported about 5 a.m. near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Clinton Street, Officer Rosario Herrera told KTLA.

A male and a female were struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals in unknown condition.

The shooter, described as a male, has not been caught and the investigation is ongoing.

