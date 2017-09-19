9th Circuit Blocks San Francisco Requirement for Health Warnings on Sugary Drinks

A federal appeals court Tuesday blocked a San Francisco ordinance that requires advertisers of sugary drinks to post health warnings, saying in a unanimous decision that it likely violates freedom of speech.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals faulted the 2015 ordinance for mandating a large warning on billboards, structures and vehicles.

“By focusing on a single product, the warning conveys the message that sugar-sweetened beverages are less healthy than other sources of added sugars and calories and are more likely to contribute to obesity, diabetes, and tooth decay,” wrote Judge Sandra S. Ikuta, an appointee of President George W. Bush.

“This message” Ikuta added, “is deceptive in light of the current state of research.”

