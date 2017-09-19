BREAKING: Magnitude-7.1 Earthquake Strikes Near Puebla, Mexico, USGS Says

A Modern Take on Indian Food With Badmaash LA

Posted 11:25 AM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, September 19, 2017

Brothers and Co-Owners of Badmaash LA Arjun and Nakul Mahendro joined us live with a taste of their modern Indian restaurant. Badmaash is located at 108 W 2nd St #104 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit their website.