Convicted Drug Dealer to Be Sentenced in 2012 Beating Death of Fox Executive

A convicted drug dealer is expected to be sentenced Tuesday for his role in the 2012 slaying of a 20th Century Fox executive whose decomposed body was found in the desert more than two years after he disappeared.

A downtown Los Angeles jury rejected prosecution arguments that John Lenzie Creech murdered Gavin Smith after catching him in a romantic tryst with Creech’s wife, but the panel convicted him instead of voluntary manslaughter. Creech, 45, faces up to 11 years behind bars.

After Smith disappeared on May 1, 2012, authorities searched for clues at the spots he’d last been spotted and the Fox executive’s family offered a $20,000 reward. By the next spring — as speculation started to shape into painful reality — sheriff’s investigators confirmed that Smith had likely been murdered and named a person of interest: Creech. They’d found Smith’s missing Mercedez-Benz stained with dried blood and parked inside a Simi Valley storage locker tied to Creech. But still, no body.

A few days before Halloween in 2014, a man hiking in the desert near Palmdale stumbled upon a shallow grave. The bones and skull — still covered with a clump of hair — belonged to Smith, the coroner confirmed.

