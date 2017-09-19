Culver City Man Sentenced for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Over 3-Week Period Inside His Home

A Culver City man who sexually abused a 15-year-old girl over a three-week period, during which she was kept inside his home, was sentenced to 24 years in state prison on Tuesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Samuel Duran, 36, kept the teenage girl inside his home during the spring of 2015, after she left her Mar Vista home, prosecutors said.

She was found by law enforcement when she managed to make a phone call that was traced to his home, prosecutors said.

Duran was charged with three counts of forcible oral copulation with a victim over 14-years-old, for which he pleaded no contest last month.

Along with his 24-year sentence, he must register as a lifetime sex offender.