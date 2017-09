Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in the greater Los Angeles area were trying to reach loved ones in Mexico Tuesday evening after a deadly 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the central region of the country hours earlier.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on September 19, 2017.

Anyone looking for loved ones in Mexico affected by the earthquake can call 1-52-5556-581111 to get in touch with representatives from the Consul General for assistance.