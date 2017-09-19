Laguna Beach Investigates Cloning 135-Year-Old Tree to Save It

The story of a 135-year-old pepper tree in front of Laguna Beach’s City Hall has taken a new twist.

The City Council last week directed staff to investigate cloning the tree, which multiple arborists have said is structurally unstable and in danger of falling.

Council members unanimously approved cutting the tree to a height of 12 feet in some sections, maximizing portions that can be saved, and purchasing another tree at 14 feet tall, half the height of a pepper tree in Sunland the city had suggested.

The existing 36-foot-tall tree stands near the front entrance to City Hall. The tree has “serious” structural defects, including a void in the main trunk, the city reported in June.

