Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Woman’s Body Found in Santa Ana Apartment

Police have arrested a man suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Santa Ana apartment early Monday morning.

The victim, described only as a woman in her 50s, was found by Santa Ana police officers who were responding to a call in the 200 block of South Birch Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but there was no word on the cause of death.

Santa Ana Police detained a man at the apartment and later announced 39-year-old Mark Lewis Amacher was being booked on suspicion of murder.

A second man, 33-year-old Andrew Buck, who was detained shortly after the

discovery of the victim’s body was also arrested, the Santa Ana Police Department stated in a news release.

Buck was booked on an unrelated felony warrant for burglary.

The identity of the victim will be released pending family notification by the Orange County coroner’s office.

The apartment where the body was discovered had been visited on a “regular basis” due to narcotic activity and disturbances, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna stated Monday.