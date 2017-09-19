Picking the Right PreSchool for Your Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Childhood education expert Mia Pritts joined us live with a Preschool Quality Indicator Checklist to help you find the best quality preschool for your child in LA. Mia was in the team of preschool pioneers that started the groundbreaking campus preschool system at Google, Stanford, and Pixar. She's the ‎Head of Early Care and Education at Wonderschool, a digital marketplace of boutique early child care programs in LA and beyond that makes it easy for parents to find excellent quality schools.

For more information on Wonderschool and how you can start a preschool of your own, visit their website.