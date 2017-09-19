Pieology Employee Fired After Printing Anti-Police Message on Torrance Officer’s Receipt

An employee at pizza shop in Torrance was fired Monday after printing a derogatory message on a police officer’s receipt.

The exchange occurred Thursday when the uniformed officer stopped by Pieology about noon for a quick lunch. When the cashier handed him his receipt, he noticed “F— The Cops” printed in the top right corner, said Sgt. Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department.

“He was very empathetic, wanted to take the person aside and ask them why they felt so harshly against law enforcement,” Harris said of the officer, who was identified only as a department veteran. “He wanted to talk to this person about it.”

But, Harris said, the officer was pressed for time and ultimately stayed quiet because he didn’t want his lunch to be tampered with.

The actions of this individual do not in any way reflect that of Pieology and we appreciate your bringing forward this issue. (3/3) — Pieology Pizzeria (@pieology) September 18, 2017