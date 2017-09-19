Police Investigate Possible Homicide in Huntington Beach After Man Found Bloodied on the Ground Later Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found injured in Huntington Beach Tuesday evening, lying on the ground with blood on his face, before he died a short time later in what police say may be a homicide.

Police responded to a call about a man needing help in the 7800 block of Ellis Avenue at about 5 p.m. and soon discovered a man lying on the ground there, officials said.

A person who contacted KTLA about the incident said it appeared as if the man had been beaten. However, Huntington Beach police would not confirm that information and only said a suspect, or possibly multiple suspects, were still at large.

"This evening, at about 5 o'clock, officers responded to a call of a male down on the ground, with blood on his face," Officer Angela Bennett of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. "When officers arrived on scene ... they saw an elderly male with injuries to his face."

Police tried giving medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital, where he later died, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or other information.