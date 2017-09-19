× Ref Rodriguez Resigns as President, But Remains on LAUSD Board Following Election Money-Laundering Charges

Los Angeles Board of Education President Ref Rodriguez announced Tuesday that he would step down from that post.

Rodriguez said he would retain his seat on the board.

Last week, Rodriguez was charged with perjury and other felonies for allegedly funneling $25,000 of his own money into his 2015 campaign and hiding the true source of the donations by reimbursing straw donors.

Rodriguez has not publicly admitted to engaging in what prosecutors have called campaign money laundering, but his attorney said he has cooperated fully with the investigation.

