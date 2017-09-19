NorCal Strip Club Holds Topless Carwash to Raise Cash for Deputies Wounded in Shootout at Rastafarian Pot Farm

The tops came off, and the wallets came out.

A Yuba County strip club, feeling particularly philanthropic, used its abundant assets — topless ladies — in a weekend carwash to raise money for two sheriff’s deputies who were injured in a shootout at a Rastafarian pot farm last month.

The shirtless carwash at City Limits Showgirls in Marysville on Saturday raised $2,560, the strip club wrote on Facebook. A long line of cars snaked outside the fundraiser, which was held in a tented parking lot.

The charity event was held for Yuba County sheriff’s Deputies Phillip Bronson and Andrew Everhart, who were shot multiple times on Aug. 1 at a Rastafarian church’s marijuana farm in Oregon House, a small community northeast of Sacramento.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.