The London Hotel West Hollywood’s General Manager Jeff Kulek joined us live to introduce us to Hollywood’s newest dynamic duo – Winston & Churchill – the new bulldog puppy ambassadors for The London Hotel West Hollywood. A lot of people are always looking for pet-friendly travel. The London Hotel has also launched a house made gourmet dog food menu and is offering a range of luxurious in-room amenities from posh doggie beds, and upscale bowls, leashes and other accessories. For those unable to travel with their pets, the hotel will host daily meet-and-greets with Winston and Churchill so that guests can get their dog fix. For more information on the London Hotel West Hollywood, visit their website. And if you wish to get a glimpse of Winston and Churchill’s day to day life at the London West Hollywood, you can follow them @TheLondonWeho on instagram.
The London Hotel West Hollywood New Puppy Ambassadors
