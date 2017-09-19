Town in Oaxaca Feels Tremors of Earthquake Just 12 Days After Magnitude 8.2 Quake Leaves Almost 100 Dead, Many Homeless

When the tremor struck on Tuesday, the people of this earthquake-battered city feared the worst: A repeat of the Sept. 7 earthquake that tumbled buildings and left thousands homeless here.

“We were afraid it was happening all over again,” said Yasmin Talavera, 57, who was sitting in a chair Tuesday in an outdoor shelter here, one of the multitudes who have been without homes since a powerful initial quake struck 12 days earlier. “But then it stopped. It wasn’t nearly as bad as what happened here before.”

Tuesday’s quake that killed scores in Mexico City, and in the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico, was also felt here in Oaxaca state, which was among the areas hardest hit by the Sept. 7 temblor that left almost 100 dead, mostly in Oaxaca and the neighboring state of Chiapas. Experts said Tuesday’s quake appeared to be unconnected to the earlier one.

No major new damage was reported here from Tuesday’s quake, in stark contrast to the scenes of devastation from Mexico City. The official death toll from the latest earthquake was surpassing 100 as the evening approached, officials reported.

