Victim Killed in 5 Freeway Crash Near Sun Valley Is ID’d as 30-Year-Old Father of Two

A family member has identified the person killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway near Sun Valley on Sept. 15 as Isaac Sabbah, whose 30th birthday is said to be the day he died.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 3:10 a.m. near the transition to the southbound 170 Freeway, and it also involved two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officials said.

A flyer emailed to KTLA said a fundraising event for Sabbah’s family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at a church in Lancaster called First Assembly of God from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prior to the deadly crash, a Honda CRV had stalled in the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway, CHP Officer Ryan Bejar said.

It was hit by a Honda sedan that Sabbah was driving, and some time later, Sabbah’s sedan was struck by a Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle that had two deputies and two inmates inside, Bejar said.

A short time later, the sedan burst into flames and Sabbah died at the scene.

The fundraising flyer about Sabbah described him as “a beloved husband, loving father, and friend to all.”

“His laugh was contagious,” the flyer said. “He loved and deeply believed in Jesus … He just finished his master’s degree and was working on a doctorate to provide a promising future for his family.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help pay for Sabbah’s burial and his family’s future expenses, which the page states his wife Rocio, a nurse, “is now left behind to manage on her own.”

“This includes mortgage payments, utilities, child care and the start of college funds for their children,” the page states.

It also describes Sabbah as the father of a 4-year-old named Ariella and a 2-year-old named Elijah.

“What started out as a day to celebrate his 30th birthday has now become one of the most difficult times in his family’s and friend’s lives,” the page states, describing Sabbah as “the most genuine, sincere & warm man you could ever know.”