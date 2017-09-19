Woman Pushed into Closet, Had Head Covered During Home Invasion in Mid-City: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman in her 70s was pushed into a closet and her head was covered during a home invasion in Mid-City late Monday, LAPD officials told KTLA.

The incident was reported about 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Stearns Drive.

The woman was asleep when two people came in through an open door, pushed the woman into a closet and covered her head, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the thieves ransacked the woman's house and took money and cashier’s checks.

Authorities did not have a description of the thieves.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.