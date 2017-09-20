Cal State Trustees Approve Raises for Top Executives, Campus Presidents

Cal State trustees unanimously approved a salary increase for top executives at the end of a two-day meeting in which they also discussed budget shortfalls, enrollment growth and protections for immigration students.

The board of the nation’s largest public university system approved a 2.5% salary increase for Chancellor Timothy P. White, six vice chancellors and the system’s campus presidents.

White’s salary, with the 2.5% increase, totals $450,345. Cal State campus president salaries now range from $274,601 at the Maritime Academy to $428,645 at San Diego State.

Sally Roush, who was appointed interim president of San Diego State in the spring, did not get an increase.

