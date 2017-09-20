Car Was on Fire After LAPD Pursuit of DUI Driver Ends in Crash on 110 Freeway in South L.A.; Ambulances Called for Officers

A car was on fire on the 110 Freeway in South L.A. after Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a DUI driver before the chase ended in a crash, according to authorities.

The suspects ran from the crash, which happened along the northbound 110 Freeway at about 10:36 p.m., according to an emergency alert about the incident.

Two ambulances were called for officers involved and the pursuit car was a Nissan Maxima, Officer Tony Im of the LAPD said.

Another alert described a vehicle fire on the 110 Freeway at about 10:43 p.m.

