Celebrity Trainer Astrid Swan joined us live a fun at home workout to celebrate football season. Astrid’s top clients include Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn. She is also the master trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp in West Hollywood. The workout features football inspired conditioning moves that can be done from the comfort of your living room or by the couch on game day! For more information on Astrid, visit her website or follow her on social media.