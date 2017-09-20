Former Police Chief of Baldwin Park, Fired After Just 49 Days, Sues City For Discrimination; City Says He Acted ‘Inappropriate’

Baldwin Park’s former police chief — who was fired after just 49 days on the job — is now suing the city alleging that he was discriminated against because he is Latino and because he complained that a council member had asked him to fix a ticket and perform other favors.

In a whistleblower lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court this week, plaintiff David Salcedo alleges he was subject to harassment and retaliation during his brief tenure as chief. He said he was eventually fired when he refused to do favors for Councilman Ricardo Pacheco and complained about the requests.

The Baldwin Park City Council fired the police chief in April in a 3-2 vote. The former Inglewood police captain had been appointed to lead the small San Gabriel Valley police department in January. His predecessor, Mike Taylor, was fired in September 2016, but he has since returned as Salcedo’s replacement.

City officials say the former chief’s allegations are meritless.

