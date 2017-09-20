At Least 1 Person Injured in Explosion at House in West Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person was injured after a "small explosion" at a house in West Hills on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The explosion occurred around 3:04 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Sale Avenue. LAFD initially said the incident occurred in the neighboring Canoga Park area.

Video from Sky5 showed a section of the home completely destroyed with debris spread out around the surrounding area.

Initial reports indicated one possible patient of unknown age and gender.

Three fire companies and one ambulance are on the scene and all utilities have been turned off, the Department said. There is no active fire at the scene and the department has searched and cleared adjacent homes affected by the explosion, according to authorities.

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Check back for updates on this developing story.