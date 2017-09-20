Jeff Sessions Urges Tighter Border Security During San Diego Coast Guard Event Announcing Historic Drug Seizures

Attorney General Jeff Sessions touted tighter border security and the importance of so-called sanctuary cities and states cooperating with immigration laws during a U.S. Coast Guard event in San Diego Wednesday announcing historic drug seizures across the country.

Sessions said that the Trump administration intends to be successful with erecting a border wall with Mexico.

He added that, though officials are working on land to enforce immigration laws, smugglers’ efforts at sea continue to pose problems.

“We are facing a tremendous challenge,” Sessions said, referring to an increase in fatal overdoses across the nation.

But with the Coast Guard’s help, “we will reduce the flow of drugs into this country,” Sessions said.

During the event, officials offloaded 50,550 pounds of cocaine and heroin worth $679.3 million.

The load is a result of 25 seizures across the country since Aug. 2, and represents a record-breaking year in cocaine seizures for the Coast Guard, officials said in a news release.

More than 455,000 pounds of cocaine totaling over $6.1 billion have been intercepted so far this year.

The seizures occurred in Alameda, South Carolina, Virginia, Oregon and Hawaii, according to the Coast Guard.

“By preventing overdoses and stopping new addictions before they start, enforcing our drug laws saves lives,” Sessions said in a statement. “I commend every service member who has helped us in our mission to keep the American people safe, and I thank them for this indispensable contribution to public safety.”

In addition, the Coast Guard has thwarted 600 suspected smugglers since the beginning of the fiscal year and delivered them to the U.S. Department of Justice.