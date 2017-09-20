L.A. City Attorney Targets Hard-Partying Homes in Hollywood Hills, Charges Landlords With Misdemeanors

It’s a common occurrence in the affluent Hollywood Hills: Homeowners and property managers rent out their homes to short-term guests who throw raucous events flowing with booze, loud music and hundreds of attendees.

Now, however, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office is looking to turn down the volume on two Hollywood Hills homes reportedly known for loud, late-night parties.

In a pair of criminal complaints filed Tuesday, City Atty. Mike Feuer has charged the owner of a single-family home in the 7800 block of Electra Drive and the property manager of a home in the 2600 block of La Cuesta Drive with multiple misdemeanors related to maintaining a public nuisance.

“It’s completely unacceptable for residential homes to be rented out every few weeks for massive parties that attract hundreds of guests, blast music throughout the night and block streets, disrupting peace and quiet in our neighborhoods,” Feuer said in prepared statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.