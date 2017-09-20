L.A. County Probation Officer Accused of Sex Abuse Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Girls at Juvenile Camp

A Los Angeles County probation officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault after he was accused of sexually abusing several female inmates at a Santa Clarita juvenile hall, prosecutors said.

Oscar Calderon Jr., 33, was immediately sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty in a downtown courtroom to two counts of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors accused the deputy probation officer of making sexual overtures and inappropriately touching four teens inside Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita. Calderon was arrested in January and charged with four counts of assault under color of authority and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Prosecutors said that the victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 and that the abuse began in 2014.

Calderon was in a supervisory position and used his authority over the girls to force them to comply, according to attorney Erin Darling, who is representing one of the victims. Darling said supervisors at the Camp Scudder facility ignored complaints from his client’s family and allowed the abuse to go on.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.