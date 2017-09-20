Matt Ruskin, Filmmaker

Matt Ruskin is the writer and director behind “Crown Heights,” a movie based on the true-life story of Colin Warner who was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 20 years. Colin’s best friend, Carl “KC” King, devoted two decades of his life to get the conviction overturned. The movie is adapted from a “This American Life” story by Anya Bourg. The film won an Audience Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Actor Lakeith Stanfield plays Colin. Actor and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha plays Carl. Asomugha also received a producing credit after helping to obtain the funding necessary to shoot the film in New York City instead of in New Orleans where a tax credit was being offered.

During this podcast, Matt Ruskin discusses the extensive research he conducted and the friendships he formed with the real-life Colin, Carl and Colin’s wife Antoinette. Matt also discusses how the film made it to the big screen and his approach to filming it.

