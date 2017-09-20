Police Continue to Investigate Homicide in Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Huntington Beach Wednesday are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found with blood on his face and significant injuries.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found bout 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of Ellis Avenue.

Responding Huntington Beach police officers found the victim and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.

It is unclear exactly how he died, but police Wednesday were calling the incident a homicide.

No arrests have been made and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information cal call the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-375-5066.